US Unveils New Nuclear-Capable Stealth Bomber

November 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. Air Force's B-21 "Raider" bomber shaped like a flying wing took its first flight on Friday, the next step in rolling out a new fleet of long-range nuclear-capable stealth bombers built by Northrop Grumman, according to a Reuters witness. The post US Unveils New Nuclear-Capable Stealth Bomber appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



