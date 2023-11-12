BEWARE: With No One Wanting Pfizer’s Deadly, Poisonous COVID Shot, They Decide To Combine It With Flu Shots

November 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Because the COVID-19 vaccines are a massive failure and no one wants them anymore, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has proposed combining the annual flu shot with an annual COVID booster. The propaganda is failing and people are starting to wonder about those injections that are pushed on them, so Big Pharma is going to rebrand …



Read More...