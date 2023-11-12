Still Think ‘Allahu Akbar’ Means ‘God is Great’? You Should Probably Read This
November 12, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYConditioned by years of “religion of peace” public relations and propaganda, many still believe the scream of “Allahu akbar” — heard with increasing frequency these days — is as simple as announcing “God is Great.” But indifference towards the phrase is misplaced. Every time this cry is sounded, it’s a warning. Hear it. Last weekend, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments