Tim Scott Drops Out

Republican Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a contender in the 2024 GOP primary, has withdrawn from the race, joining a growing list of high-profile candidates who have exited. Scott made the announcement during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy,” with Gowdy being a former Republican congressman from South Carolina and co-author of a book with Scott.

During the interview, Scott stated, “I love America more today than I did on May 22nd, but when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign.” He acknowledged that the voters, whom he described as remarkable, had made it clear to him that now was not the right time for his candidacy.

Scott had launched his campaign in May, becoming the second South Carolinian after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to seek the Republican nomination. His campaign focused on a positive and optimistic message, highlighting his personal story of being raised by a single mother and becoming the only sitting Black Republican senator.

The decision to drop out of the race came shortly after the third GOP primary debate. Although Scott had shown some momentum in early state polling over the summer, especially as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis struggled to close the gap with former President Donald Trump, he was unable to maintain that momentum during the debates. In the first debate, Scott found himself in the background as candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley dominated the discussion.

Despite entering the race with a campaign war chest of $22 million, which he had accumulated through fundraising as a senator, Scott’s campaign faced challenges with a high burn rate. In an effort to turn things around, the campaign announced in October that it would focus all its efforts on Iowa, moving its headquarters to West Des Moines. Scott declared, “We have made the decision that it’s Iowa or bust for us, and I’m looking forward to being there.”

Ultimately, Scott’s decision to suspend his campaign reflects the difficulties he faced in gaining traction and the feedback he received from voters. As the GOP primary race continues to unfold, other candidates will need to navigate their own paths in pursuit of the nomination.

