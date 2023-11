American ‘Cowboys’ Head to Israel to Provide Support in Their Own Unique Way: ‘It Is a Moral Duty’

November 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

With their cowboy boots planted firmly in the soil of the Holy Land, a group of American cowboys arrived to help Israel in the best way they knew how. “I […] The post American 'Cowboys' Head to Israel to Provide Support in Their Own Unique Way: 'It Is a Moral Duty' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...