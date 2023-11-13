Are you up for a fight?

November 13, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Recently had a correspondent share an interesting video from Armed Attorneys regarding a man prosecuted in Maryland after stopping a mass shooting. Although this took place over a year ago, this 7-minute video is definitely worth watching and sharing, especially for people who travel a lot.

He did not even use his handgun to stop the would-be killer, but told the responding police that he was carrying and had a concealed carry lisense. Unfortunately, it was from Virginia. He was in Maryland, and that State does not recognize Virginia’s CCW. (Or ANY State, according to USCCA.)

Floyd Muldrow, a Marine (not on active or reserve duty), was charged with a misdemeanor for carrying in Maryland. Yeah, the police were being turkeys.

Worse, his attorneys tried to use jury nullification, but Maryland (like many States) does not allow jury trials for misdemeanors. Ultimately, Mr. Muldrow pled guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to wearing, carrying or transporting a loaded handgun without a permit. However, Circuit Judge Cynthia Jones then struck the finding of guilt and sentenced him to probation before judgment. Amazing, this only took four months: courtesy of the rapid wheels of “justice” (sarcasm intended). We don’t know how much it cost Mr. Muldrow.

It serves as a warning to all of us. The thugs that make up much of the obviously military occupation force that we call police in more and more of the nation do not want competition. And the judges are too often riding for the brand – not of justice, liberty, or their State and the Federal Constitution but of those who pay their salaries. And most attorneys – even the good, 2nd Amendment-loving sort – are often priced out of range of most of us and constrained by the increasing corruption and complexity of the system.



Read More...