Biden Mulls Approval of Fresh $10 Billion for Iran

November 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is set to approve a sanctions waiver on Tuesday that will allow Iran to access at least $10 billion in previously frozen funds held in Iraq, a decision that comes just a month after the Tehran-backed terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that left 1,400 dead. The post Biden Mulls Approval of Fresh $10 Billion for Iran appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



