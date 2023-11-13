Biden Mulls Approval of Fresh $10 Billion for Iran

November 13, 2023

The Biden administration is set to approve a sanctions waiver on Tuesday that will allow Iran to access at least $10 billion in previously frozen funds held in Iraq, a decision that comes just a month after the Tehran-backed terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that left 1,400 dead.  The post Biden Mulls Approval of Fresh $10 Billion for Iran appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Tags:
