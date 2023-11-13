Guest Column: God Here. Megan Rapinoe’s Career-Ending Injury Is Proof That I’m Real.

November 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN—Hey, folks. God here. I'm writing in response to recent comments from Megan Rapinoe, a human female best known for playing the so-called sport of soccer, or "Satan's Folly" as we call it up here. The post Guest Column: God Here. Megan Rapinoe's Career-Ending Injury Is Proof That I'm Real. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...