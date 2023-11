Left-Wing Fake News Network Ramps Up Ahead of 2024

November 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Courier Newsroom, a George Soros-funded network that pushes Democratic talking points masquerading as journalism, is expanding its operations in an attempt to affect the 2024 election. The post Left-Wing Fake News Network Ramps Up Ahead of 2024 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...