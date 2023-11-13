New Fighting Erupts Along Israel’s Northern Border As The US Bombs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Targets For A 3rd Time

November 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

There have been some major developments in the war in the Middle East. Fighting is heating up along Israel’s northern border, and the Biden administration has decided to bomb facilities used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for a third time in retaliation for new attacks on U.S. forces in the region. This war threatens …



Read More...