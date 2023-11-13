Newsom Hatches Plan To Burn All The Freeways Down So No More People Can Leave California

November 13, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA — As emergency crews continued to investigate the cause of the fire that damaged the 10 freeway in downtown L.A., a new report indicates the blaze occurred as the result of a plan created by Governor Gavin Newsom to burn all of the state's major freeways so no more California residents can move out of the state.


