Newsom Hatches Plan To Burn All The Freeways Down So No More People Can Leave California

November 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — As emergency crews continued to investigate the cause of the fire that damaged the 10 freeway in downtown L.A., a new report indicates the blaze occurred as the result of a plan created by Governor Gavin Newsom to burn all of the state's major freeways so no more California residents can move out of the state.



Read More...