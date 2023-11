Starbucks Workers To Begin Placing Yellow Star Sticker On Jewish Customers’ Cups

November 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SEATTLE, WA — In an effort to smooth things over with the Jewish community after baristas voiced support for Hamas, coffee giant Starbucks has begun to give Jewish customers a little something extra by placing a yellow star sticker on their coffee cups.



Read More...