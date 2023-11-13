Trump Legal Team Flips the Script on Jack Smith; Demands the ‘Travesty’ of His Trial Be Shown to All Americans

November 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Donald Trump is turning the Democrats’ own game against them. Ever since he descended the Trump Tower escalator in 2015 to declare he was running for the White House, the […] The post Trump Legal Team Flips the Script on Jack Smith; Demands the 'Travesty' of His Trial Be Shown to All Americans appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...