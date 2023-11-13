Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis Hosts High-Dollar DC Fundraiser

November 13, 2023

Fani Willis (D.), the Georgia district attorney leading the election-meddling case against former president Donald Trump, this week is holding a campaign fundraiser in Washington, D.C., where seats are running as high as $6,600, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The post Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis Hosts High-Dollar DC Fundraiser appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


