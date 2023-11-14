Conjecture Builds That Trump May Have Broken Law by Auctioning Off Gun at Mar-a-Lago

November 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Speculation is swirling as to whether a special, one-of-its-kind gun that was reportedly auctioned off at Mar-a-Lago last week for charity could land former President Donald Trump in legal trouble. […] The post Conjecture Builds That Trump May Have Broken Law by Auctioning Off Gun at Mar-a-Lago appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...