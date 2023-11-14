Give the (old) DC a tiny kudos?

Well, that metrosexual Zelensky has proclaimed that Ukraine shall not have elections next year. His excuse is that Ukraine’s constitution does not permit elections in wartime.

Of course, this is even more proof of the worthlessness of Ukraine’s governmental system, even by the (ridiculously poor) standards of Western governments. A “democracy” without elections? Really? Just one step closer to “President for Life” Zelenskyy?

Why do we say “kudos” (even if very tiny ones) to DC? Not sure about the present regime of Uncle Joe, but the FedGov has not attempted to cancel elections in the nearly 250 years of the formerly United States.

Not even in the desperate times of 1864.

Nor in 1918, under the far from benevolent and so-called progressive tyranny of Woodie Wilson.

Nor in 1944, even though FDR was unable to hide his own growing frailty.

Of course, by today’s standards, FDR and Wilson are both old fuddy-duddy white guys who were just barely out of the stone age and nowhere near “progressive” or Woke enough. Of course, the modern Social Justice Warriors and Work enemies of liberty know better.

For example, they know that they don’t have to cancel elections. Why?

Because they know better how to cozen Americans into selling our liberties for a bowl of (rotted) porriage. And how to doublespeak.

We don’t have to cancel elections today in the Fifty States – they just have to find new and “better” ways to steal elections the good old American way: lying, cheating, computer fraud, and hacking – and of course, intimidation and veiled threats of (gentler and kinder) mayhem.

So I guess my main question at this point is just which Americans (or other reps of the FedGov) are advising the Ukraine regime? Why can’t that nation pretend to be a “democracy” at the same time as it is more and more a tyranny? Like DC does?

Inquiring minds want to know!



