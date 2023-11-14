Not Surprising! Mockingbird Media Goes Into Psychotic Agenda Mode: Blames COVID-Shot-Related Heart Attacks & Strokes On… Climate Change

November 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Remember all of the excuses the Mockingbird Media started giving and their acting as though they had no idea what was happening to young people, especially young athletes following them taking the experimental COVID shot and how they were falling over dead on the playing field and in other venues? Well, they continue to peddle …



Read More...