OUTRAGEOUS: As Iran Wages Proxy War on Israel, Biden Mulls Giving $10 Billion to the Mullahs

Old Joe Biden couldn’t make it clearer where he stands on the Hamas-Israel war if he screamed “Allahu akbar” and blew himself up in a crowd of Jews. The alleged president demonstrated, for anyone who was paying attention, which side he is really on in the Hamas-Israel conflict when he went over to Israel in …



Read More...