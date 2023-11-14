WATCH: 300,000 March in Defense of Israel’s Right To Exist

November 14, 2023   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON—Nearly 300,000 Americans from across the country gathered peacefully on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. They came to express their support for Israel's right to exist amid a disturbing spike in anti-Semitism as the Jewish state wages war against Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that murdered 1,200 civilians on October 7. The post WATCH: 300,000 March in Defense of Israel's Right To Exist appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x