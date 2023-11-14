WATCH: 300,000 March in Defense of Israel’s Right To Exist

November 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON—Nearly 300,000 Americans from across the country gathered peacefully on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. They came to express their support for Israel's right to exist amid a disturbing spike in anti-Semitism as the Jewish state wages war against Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that murdered 1,200 civilians on October 7.



