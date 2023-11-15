Climate Change Is ‘Ultimate Threat to Humanity,’ Biden Says Before Boarding Private Jet To Meet World’s Largest Carbon Emitter

November 15, 2023

President Joe Biden during a Tuesday address called climate change "the ultimate threat to humanity." Then he took a cross-country flight on a private jet to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose communist country emits more carbon than the rest of the developed world combined. The post Climate Change Is 'Ultimate Threat to Humanity,' Biden Says Before Boarding Private Jet To Meet World's Largest Carbon Emitter appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



