Former NFL Player Devon Wylie Dies Suddenly at 35

Another former professional athlete has died suddenly with no cause of death listed in media reports.

Devon Wylie, a 35-year-old former NFL wide receiver for nine teams, is the latest to join the growing list of young and otherwise healthy current and former athletes to die mysteriously. According to Breaking 911:

The news of Wylie’s death was shared by a family member on social media, and former teammates confirmed their awareness of his passing. “We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the family said in a statement. “There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.” Drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft as the 107th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, he played for nine different teams over the next three seasons. His college football career spanned from 2007 to 2011 at Fresno State.

As we’ve grown to expect after reporting on dozens of similar deaths, corporate media is not asking about Covid-19 or the so-called vaccine. But as some doctors and whistleblowers have reported, adverse reactions to the jabs often turn deadly in those who engage in strenuous physical activity. This is likely due to damage done to the cardiological and pulmonary damage caused by spike proteins, particular those created as a result of “vaccination.”

If a cause of death is revealed, we will update this story. Unfortunately, that rarely happens and the stories are swept under the rug quickly by corporate media.

