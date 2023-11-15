This Harvard Student Group Wants To Combat ‘Misinformation’—By Promoting News Sources That Peddle Hamas Propaganda

November 15, 2023

The student group at Harvard University that blamed the Jewish state for Hamas's Oct. 7 terrorist assault is now working to combat media "misinformation" on the war in Israel—by promoting alternative news sources that disseminate Hamas propaganda.



