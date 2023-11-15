ZeroHedge Live Debate: Laura Loomer And Dave Smith Clash Over The Israel-Hamas War
ZeroHedge Live Debate: Laura Loomer And Dave Smith Clash Over The Israel-Hamas War
Tyler Durden Wed, 11/15/2023 - 18:39
Modern discourse has devolved into headlines and soundbites. Gone are the great debates of decades past, when luminaries such as Buckley and Vidal, Chomsky and Foucault, or Tucker and Carville spent the better part of an hour hashing out issues on the national stage. These unfiltered, pre-internet debates, untainted by self-serving echo chambers and the biased lens of corporate media, served to actually inform - not manipulate - the public, and shape official policy.
In the same vein, and in hopes of short-circuiting the endless media noise, ZeroHedge is going back to basics with a series of live, spontaneous, unscripted and interactive debates, with no commercial breaks, which we hope will inspire discussion on a wide variety of controversial topics, ranging from war to finance, to unsustainable debt, to crypto, to society and religion, and everything in between.
Why? Because we realize that only free, uncensored debate can crush bad ideas before they evolve and lead to social and economic misery, suffering and death... and because only dialogue can save the world.
Our first debate features Dave Smith and Laura Loomer, who will discuss the Israel-Hamas war. We will also dedicate a portion of the debate to responding directly to questions submitted by our readers on X/Twitter.
Welcome to the first ever ZeroHedge live debate in which Laura Loomer and Dave Smith will clash over the Israel Palestine conflict. We hope you find it informative. In the replies to this tweet, please submit your questions for the participants. https://t.co/xDKaEkOTjf— zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 15, 2023
