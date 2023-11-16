350,000 Votes for the Republican in Pennsylvania’s 2023 Supreme Court Election Were Removed Without Reason

November 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Discern Report)—This is blatant voter fraud. Well, technically it’s ballot counting fraud. The 2023 election for Pennsylvania Supreme Court was decided by 200,000 votes. 350,000 votes for the Republican candidate were removed without a reason given.

It was stolen.

Here’s a video released by Audit the Vote PA that demonstrates what happened:

BREAKING: Audit the Vote PA has released a video showing 350,000 in-person votes being removed from the Republican Supreme Court candidate in Pennsylvania with no explanation, leading to the candidate losing by 200k votes. pic.twitter.com/y6Cna43i5y — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 16, 2023

Will anything come from this? Probably not. As seems to always be the case in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, unambiguous and demonstrable election theft will get swept under the rug and nobody affiliated with the Republican Party will do anything about it.

The post 350,000 Votes for the Republican in Pennsylvania’s 2023 Supreme Court Election Were Removed Without Reason appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



