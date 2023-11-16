‘Blatantly Undemocratic’: Republicans Slam Newsom Move to Block Anti-Tax Ballot Initiative

November 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Republican lawmakers slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) and Democratic leaders on Wednesday over their emergency lawsuit to block a California ballot measure that would increase the voting threshold required for state and local officials to raise taxes. The post ‘Blatantly Undemocratic’: Republicans Slam Newsom Move to Block Anti-Tax Ballot Initiative appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...