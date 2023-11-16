Growing chaos in American cities

A wave of crime swept over Memphis, Tennessee early this week, as crowds of looters and vandals swept into convenience stores, stopped semi-trucks to break into and loot parcels, and otherwise abuse owners, workers, and customers. Labels as “America’s most violent city,” videos of the night in Memphis show the actions of masked and unmasked criminals.

While Memphis may be the “most violent” it is far from the only major urban area in which criminal acts are increasing. San Francisco tried to clean up its streets for the big Pacific Summit featuring Uncle Joe and a guy some describe as Joe’s best buddy (President Xi of Red China), getting rid of human and animal feces, drug paraphernalia, homeless tents and trash, and of course muggers and other human predators. And apparently failed, despite millions of bucks: foreign journalists were robbed at gunpoint. No doubt dozens of stores and other businesses continued to suffer theft, vandalism, and worse during the summit – but the mainstream media don’t bother to report such “petty crimes” now that California and San Francisco have all but decriminalized so many things.

In Las Vegas, eight high-school “children” age 13-17 have been arrested for murder in the beating death of another high school student left braindead and dying in the hospital. He reportedly stood up for a smaller friend in a dispute over a pair of headphones. As many as fifteen students may have attacked the dead boy. It is likely that every one of the accused “children” will be back on the street and in school in days, if not hours.

It seems to be a downward spiral, speeding up as we watch. Why?

Some people – including many of those in political power in cities and counties and State “know why” this is happening. They continue to blame guns and white supremacy and systemic racism.

But others (on the other side of numerous political and social divides)?

They blame the “soft on crime” attitude, increasing lawlessness, and growing homeless/derelict/drug-ridden problems in San Francisco, Memphis, Las Vegas, and dozens of other cities on Soros-backed State Attorneys General and District/State’s Attorneys. And there is little doubt that the support of Woke and “Progressive” (Regressive) candidates by many of the usual suspects (including enemies of liberty) has much to do with the bizarre behavior of municipal, county, and State governments which have made the situations in more and more cities dire.

But are the megabucks given to elect the kind of people who have presided over the trashing of American urban areas just part of the cause?

After all, if nothing else, people theoretically have to vote these people into office, don’t they? Assuming every election is not fraudulent (big assumption, of course), why are voters doing this? Are they so stupid, so gullible, so unable to observe and orient themselves? Or are they just cowed into doing whatever the politicians and other thugs want?

At the same time, the situation is clearly the result of changes in government and society. Changes far beyond just who is in office. Problems with mental illness, with homelessness, with economic disruptions and with many other factors have destroyed almost all of the characteristics needed for communities to succeed. Or even survive.

Without a doubt, many of these now-endemic and increasingly-uncontrolled problems themselves are rooted in moral and social failings on the part of more and more people. Perhaps the greatest cause of the growing breakdown of society is a lack of a moral compass. More and more children reach the legal age of adulthood without a basic understanding of what it means to be an adult. Without any understanding of how we are to treat other people in a morally correct manner.

But there is more: we see that the vast majority of people are taught from birth that they are simply another kind of animal: that they are the result of a blind and mindless evolutionary process. The result is not a crippled conscience but no conscience at all. No reason to value themselves, much less others.

People – humans – can overcome such rearing (or lack of rearing). But many do not. For some, it ends in them taking their own life, unable to bear the abuse (mental and physical) which they receive, and which they see around them. For others, they react by hitting back: now and then in bloody killing sprees. But more often in constant abuse of others: animals, children, the elderly, and anyone they can get away with.

The result of the lack of education? More and more psychopaths and sociopaths without the ability to discipline, to control themselves. And who desperately crave, if not love and acceptance, attention. If they have a small amount of self-discipline, they survive and even thrive as predators. And those predators include not just felons but people like politicians and police.

Although we should have learned several thousand years ago that you cannot save groups or societies en masse. We save groups, we save communities, we save societies by saving one person at a time. Whether we are seeking to save people from their own evil or that of others? One at a time. Just as they were corrupted in the first place.

We must teach liberty to individuals, even if they are in groups. For it is the individual who can be set free, and therefore lead others, and their community, to liberty, to freedom.



