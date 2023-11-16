OpenAI Pauses New ChatGPT Plus Signups 

OpenAI's chief executive Sam Altman wrote on social media platform X, "We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups." He said that a "surge in usage post-devday has exceeded our capacity," adding all new sign-ups will be placed on a waiting list. This comes after the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot suffered multiple 'major outages' in recent weeks. 

"We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit :( the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience. you can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen," Altman wrote. 

Altman's overnight announcement sparked a surge in people searching "OpenAI." He did not provide a timeframe on when the pause in new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups would be lifted. 

Bloomberg noted, "The AI startup said at its conference that roughly 100 million people use its services every week and more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI's platform." 

Altman has attributed at least one of the ChatGPT outages to "likely be service instability in the short term due to load." 

For those who missed out on ChatGPT Plus, Elon Musk recently released a 'non-woke' chatbot named "Grok." 

Grok's appeal comes from its real-time access to the X platform. 

