Too Many Are Ungrateful For Our American Freedom Fighters

November 16, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Around this time of year, when we remember our veterans, grade-school children in a Washington state school won’t be taught to honor those who have served our country. Instead of a Veterans Day celebration, the school will have a peace and tolerance assembly. The school-wide gathering scheduled for Nov. 15 this year at Benjamin Rush …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x