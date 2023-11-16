UN & Bill Gates “50-in-5” Plot is “Digital Prison” for Humanity

November 16, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The UN and Bill Gates 50-in-5 scheme to impose “Digital Public infrastructure,” including digital ID and digital currency, is coming soon to a community near you. Will you participate? The United Nations and Bill Gates 50-in-5 scheme to impose “Digital Public Infrastructure,” including digital ID, digital currency, and digital wallets, is really a plan to …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x