Watch: Soros-Backed Pro-Palestine Group Halts Traffic On San Fran Bay Bridge

Thursday morning is another eventful day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in downtown San Francisco, where pro-Palestine protesters shut down the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning, causing traffic chaos in the metro area.

Local media KTUV said the Arab Resource and Organizing Center organized the massive disruption that has blocked all westbound lanes.

This bridge is completely shut down, riot police are here in force, those on the bridge are not leaving



Building after building, bridge after bridge, public space after public space is being shut down across this country



Biden must listen, ceasefire NOW pic.twitter.com/j3PNPq9hGR — JVP Bay Area (@JVPBayArea) November 16, 2023

"There's a genocide happening in #Gaza and @POTUS is hosting cocktail parties in #SanFrancisco," AROC posted on social media platform X.

AROC continued, "Bay Area has shut down the Bay Bridge to demand #CeasefireNOW. No more $ for genocide."

Data from TomTom shows traffic is a nightmare on and around the bridge.

And according to The Washington Free Beacon, AROC is a "fiscally sponsored project of the George Soros-funded Tides Center."

So, if you're stuck in traffic today on the bridge, remember who is funding this nonsense.