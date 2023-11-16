What's Behind The Sudden Plunge In Oil Prices? Goldman's Trading Desk Explains

From Goldman floor trader Michael Nocerino

Tons of questions on the weakness in Crude – Thoughts from our trading desk: believe the move is more of a "catch-up" to weaker physical markets as we moved past WTI options expiration yesterday & as Middle East risk premium has now come out of the market in our view.



Bigger picture:

Margins have remained weak for a while

OPEC continues to export

Spreads & DFLs have been signaling weaker fundamentals for several days now

Brent breaking through the 200dma…approaching oversold levels (RSI 32.7)…