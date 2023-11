Brickbat: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

A Marion County, Florida, sheriff's deputy received a one-day suspension for using a police database to find the identity of a woman dating her ex-boyfriend. She was suspended an additional two days after a video was shared on Facebook of her attacking another woman at a party. The woman she attacked was reportedly a friend of a woman her ex-boyfriend was dating.

