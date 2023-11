‘I’m On The Right Side Of History,’ Thinks College Student In Front Of Dorm Posters Of Stalin, Hitler, Osama Bin Laden

November 17, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Local college student Brenda Thurgood was overheard whispering, "I'm on the right side of history" while ogling posters of Stalin, Hitler, and Osama Bin Laden plastered on her dorm room wall.



