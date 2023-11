Iran Threatens ‘Further Expansion’ of Israel-Hamas War

November 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran’s top diplomat threatened to foment a broader Middle East war on Friday, saying that "further expansion" of the conflict between Israel and Hamas is on the table if the Jewish state does not agree to a ceasefire. The post Iran Threatens ‘Further Expansion’ of Israel-Hamas War appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...