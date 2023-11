Jack Smith Compares Himself to a Saint in Court Brief Against Trump: Report

November 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Humility is a virtue. By definition, saints are virtuous. Special counsel Jack Smith — the government agent whose apparent job is to prevent Donald Trump from once again becoming president […] The post Jack Smith Compares Himself to a Saint in Court Brief Against Trump: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...