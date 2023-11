Man Who Kicked Off Trump Impeachment Saga Now Running for Congress as a Democrat

November 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Brainwashed by mainstream media and each other, some people really do suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. They truly believe Trump is an existential threat to the American way of life. […] The post Man Who Kicked Off Trump Impeachment Saga Now Running for Congress as a Democrat appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...