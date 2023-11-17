Moderna Admits mRNA COVID Shot CAUSES CANCER – Billions Of DNA fragments Found In Vials (Video)

November 17, 2023   |   Tags: ,
See?  They do end up telling you the truth, but they want you to think it’s not that big of a deal.  However, in recent testimony that was presented, it appears that Moderna admitted that its COVID shot, fraudulently referred to as a “vaccine,” can cause cancer due to it turning off tumor suppressor genes. …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x