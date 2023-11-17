Moderna Admits mRNA COVID Shot CAUSES CANCER – Billions Of DNA fragments Found In Vials (Video)
November 17, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosSee? They do end up telling you the truth, but they want you to think it’s not that big of a deal. However, in recent testimony that was presented, it appears that Moderna admitted that its COVID shot, fraudulently referred to as a “vaccine,” can cause cancer due to it turning off tumor suppressor genes. …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments