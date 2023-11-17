Newsom Is Mandating Education in Disinformation—While Spreading It Online
November 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
California governor Gavin Newsom (D.), who just last month signed a law requiring media literacy courses for public schools to counter "online misinformation," on Thursday took to X, formerly Twitter, to advance a false narrative accusing a small Tennessee city of imposing a ban on "being gay in public." The post Newsom Is Mandating Education in Disinformation—While Spreading It Online appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments