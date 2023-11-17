One more nail in the coffin of the FedGov

Today, 17 November 2023, yet another “CR” (continuing resolution) extends Uncle Joe’s spending and borrowing spree for another few weeks. A “clean CR” – we see it as yet another dirty example of the uncontrollable lust of Congress and the entire FedGov for spending money and stealing more and more from taxpayers, present and future.

Without a doubt, the only way that the Federal debt can ever be paid off is with hyperinflation, in which the cost of a 20-ounce Coca-Cola (already double the cost of just three or four years ago, now at $2.50 a bottle) will be somewhere between $10 and $50. If we are lucky.

The US debt is now (as I write this) $33.70 TRILLION dollars. And that is official US Treasury data, which means we probably can’t trust it and it is likely much, much more than that. A few days ago, Bloomberg published: “Estimated annualized interest payments on the US government debt pile climbed past $1 trillion at the end of last month, Bloomberg analysis shows. That projected amount has doubled in the past 19 months from the equivalent figure forecast around the time.” That is a staggering $6.00/day for every person living in the Fifty States, or nearly $2,200/year for every one of us. Just for the interest! Man, woman, child, and probably the unborn children!

There is no way to truly appreciate and understand this, or relate it to anything in history, American or world. Once upon a time, empires were created in part to suck tribute out of the territories invaded and occupied by the empire. In the incredible “wisdom” of the idiots in DC, we have reversed that: every additional place American troops garrison, and American bureaucrats spend taxpayer money in, is just that much more money borrowed and spent. And probably wasted.

In Fiscal Year 2023 (which ended on 30 September of 2023), the FedGov spent $6.13 Trillion. (Again, if we can trust the Treasury Department.) Or over $36/person/day. This CR continues that spending spree.

Not only do we far outspend the ability of the American economy to sustain this bloodflow draining it in a way Dracula never dreamed of. Not only does borrowing and printing the money fuel the ever-rising inflation making our money more worthless. Much of the spending actually weakens the American economy directly. Destroying small business, giving more power to the multi-national and trans-national corporations. Fueling the literal fascism (collusion and cooperation of crony capitalism and tyrannical government controls) that in turn weakens and threatens the survival of these States. And at the same, continues to destabilize the entire world. Indeed, today, more and more of the space around the planet, as well.

The CR, extending and replacing today’s deadline, of the 17th of November, for passing a less-damaging, less-hideous (but still bad) budget, is ironically hours after Uncle Joe in essence bent his knee to China’s Communist dictator, Xi. Indeed, it could be seen as symbolic of the FedGov’s submission to Red China as the new global power. It could be, if it was not clear that China is more and more unlikely to survive the next decade. Far more likely to collapse than our own faltering system.

We here at TPOL have no earthly idea how many more nails are needed in the FedGov’s coffin to keep its undead corpse down.

We do not that literally 3 out of 4 conversations in this last week with clients, friends, and even state and fed and local government officials seemed to get around to “how long can this go on, and how long will Americans put up with it?”



