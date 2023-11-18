Biden Touts Worthless ‘Fentanyl’ Deal With Xi
November 18, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYChina’s action amounted to telling domestic companies, “don’t get caught”. Treason or stupidity? On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping emerged from a four-hour meeting with a renewed understanding of how to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the United States. “It’s gonna save lives and I appreciate President Xi’s commitment on this …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments