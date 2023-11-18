Comer: White House 'Obstructing' Biden Inquiries

Tensions are simmering in Washington as House Republicans intensify their probes into President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents and the family's business dealings, sparking a fiery standoff with the White House.

The White House, meanwhile, has made clear to House Republicans that they won't play ball - leading to accusations that the Biden White House is "obstructing" their investigative efforts.

Spearheaded by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the Republicans are aggressively pursuing over 20 subpoenas issued to Biden staffers and family members.

"We just received a letter from the Special Counsel to the president making it clear the White House intends to continue obstructing our investigation," reads a post on X from House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY)

"We also need to know if these classified materials aided the Bidens’ global influence-peddling enterprise that brought in tens of millions for the Bidens and their associates," Comer said on Friday. "This obstruction does not deter us, and we will continue to follow the facts and hold President Biden accountable to the American people."

In a scathing four-page letter pushing back against the inquiry, a senior White House attorney, Richard Sauber, hit back, accusing the GOP of twisting facts and pushing a narrative loaded with "distortions and falsehoods." Sauber's letter lambasts the Republicans' efforts as "congressional harassment" and a mere play to "score political points."

Adding to the complexity, the White House accuses the Republicans of withholding critical information and shifting goalposts when their allegations are countered or debunked. This claim points to a deeper narrative battle, where each side accuses the other of misinformation and evasion.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden's representatives have dismissed the subpoenas as a political charade but have signaled a willingness for a public address at an appropriate time. Similarly, James Biden's attorney has highlighted the committee's review of private bank records, suggesting that the necessary transparency is already in play.

