What Ever Happened to the Freedom of Speech?

November 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.” — First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution Here is a pop quiz: If the states ratified an amendment to the Constitution repealing the First Amendment, would we still enjoy the freedom of speech? That depends on which value prevails: Are our rights only what […]



Read More...