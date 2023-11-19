Alex Jones Declares War (Against the Global Satanic Mad Scientist Pedophile Conspiracy That Actually Might Not Be Entirely Made Up If You Think About It)

November 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Alex Jones, eh? It is, to say the least, rather difficult to take him seriously as an intellectual. The bombastic left-wing radio personality who rose to prominence as a fierce critic of the Iraq war was recently ordered to pay $1.5 billion in damages for defaming the families whose children were murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School—which sounds a little excessive but not entirely undeserved. The post Alex Jones Declares War (Against the Global Satanic Mad Scientist Pedophile Conspiracy That Actually Might Not Be Entirely Made Up If You Think About It) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...