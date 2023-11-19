Blue State Cuts ‘So Help Me God’ from Oath Requirement Following Atheist Group’s Federal Lawsuit

November 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Atheists are cheering a decision by New Jersey to drop a requirement that political candidates sign an oath that included the phrase “so help me God.” Some conservatives, however, expressed […] The post Blue State Cuts 'So Help Me God' from Oath Requirement Following Atheist Group's Federal Lawsuit appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...