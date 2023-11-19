"He's Going To Lose": Bill Maher And Donna Brazile Slam Biden As Democrats Recoil Over Age, Handling Of Israel War

Gavin Newsom's oft joked about 2024 shadow campaign is going swimmingly, as Democratic darlings such as former DNC Chair Donna Brazile have joined the ongoing media campaign to destroy Joe Biden ahead of the next election.

Brazile joins the ranks of David Axelrod and Bill Kristol, the former of whom suggested Biden 'get out or get going,' and Kristol - a NeverTrump™ neocon's neocon, said "it's time for Biden to announce he won't run in 2024." The two were reacting to an early Nov. NY Times poll which showed Trump wiping the floor with Biden in 5 of 6 battleground states that Biden carried in 2020.

Of course, Brazile, appearing Friday on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, took the easy way out - attacking Biden's age vs. say, his rapidly eroding support among pro-Palestinian Democrats with newfound libertarian leanings when it comes to sending money to Israel.

"What do you think of prominent Democrats like David Axelrod calling for Biden to 'get out or get going,' - did he say that?"

To which Brazile replied: "Look, people think that Joe Biden is perhaps too old. They're right!"

"Perhaps," Maher replied.

"Everyone ages differently," she continued. "And, you know, so - so, Betty White lived to be 99. Mick Jagger is still twistin' his ass."

Maher said moments later; "Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely." [fealty pledged]. "I don't think he can win the job. And that's what I care about. He's going to lose."

Watch:

Now Even Bill Maher is Throwing in the Towel on Biden's 2024 Run



"I don't think he can win the job and that's what I care about. He's going to lose."

Maher also opined on why Trump is doing so well in the polls.

"Trump is killing it—not just within the party, but he’s beating Biden heavily too," he said - using this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference held in San Francisco as an example of public debacles harming Democrats.

"Put aside the fact that you only clean up when you have company coming over,” he said. “So they cleaned it up, they get vagrants off the street, the homeless. God forbid the guy who sends us the fentanyl sees somebody on fentanyl."

Bill Maher on the cleanup for APEC, fentanyl, and specifically China President Xi --> "God forbid the guy who sends us the fentanyl sees someone on fentanyl..."

Biden's age is Democrats 'biggest liability' for 2024

On Sunday, Bloomberg pointed out that Biden, who turns 81 on Monday, is ancient.

While the White House insists that Biden remains healthy enough to serve as commander in chief, recent polls show him trailing Trump across key swing states, with voters citing deep concerns about his health and acuity. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey this month found voters in seven swing states more likely to associate old age with Biden than any other topic. In an open-ended question asking what they had heard about the candidates lately, hundreds of respondents cited Biden’s age. Fewer than a dozen did the same for Trump. Those perceptions have been fueled by high-profile moments including his fall at an Air Force Academy graduation, staircase stumbles boarding Air Force One, the revelation he was using a medical device to aid his breathing during sleep, and a series of verbal gaffes. Taken together, they have fanned uneasiness among Democrats that the man who has cast himself as the bulwark against Trump’s return is just one illness or injury from plunging his campaign – and the nation – into calamity.

And then there's Israel

According to a new NBC News poll, Biden's standing has hit new lows amid the Israel-Hamas war, with many Democrats opposing the US government's support of Israel.

NBC News Poll: Biden's standing hits new lows amid Israel-Hamas war

Where does Gavin stand on that whole kerfuffle since recently returning from Israel and China?