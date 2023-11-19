Masked MAGA-Hat-Wearing J6 “Insurrectionist” Caught Flashing a Badge and Mike Lee Has Questions

(Discern Report)—The FBI and likely other “law enforcement” agencies had people planted in the January 6 crowd in an effort to incite the so-called “insurrection.” That’s not news to anyone who doesn’t get brainwashed by corporate media. But knowing it and actually SEEING it are two different things which is why this image captured by former political prisoner Derrick Evans is so striking.

The paused portion of a recently released J6 video shows a man wearing a MAGA hat and facial coverings flashing a badge at someone off-screen.

Evans Tweeted:

This was sent to me. Is this person flashing a badge? If so, this would prove there were undercover federal agents disguised as MAGA. I was thrown in solitary confinement for peacefully protesting. I just want the truth to be known. Please RT so we can get the truth either way.

Senator Mike Lee says he will ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about the damning evidence, but doesn’t expect anything truthful to come from it. As he noted on Twitter:

I can’t wait to ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about this at our next oversight hearing. I predict that, as always, his answers will be 97% information-free. https://t.co/m3rRE4Byfu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 19, 2023

With over 44,000 hours of J6 footage released to the public and more promised by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, we can expect revelations like this to come out on a daily basis for a long time. The question isn’t whether or not the events were orchestrated by the Deep State. That much is obvious. Going forward, we will be attempting to ascertain who was involved, who helped cover it up, and how deep the rabbit hole actually goes.

Will anything come from this? Probably not. Corporate media is obediently ignoring it all. UniParty Swamp members are giving their critiques and making excuses why they’re against it. Active conspirators like Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff are terrified. What has them all spooked? Lord Willing, we will find out soon enough.

