Media Worst: Some Pro-Palestinian Protesters Did Something

November 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Happy Sunday. Let's check in on the media this past week. Nothing to see here: News outlets hid the purpose of a violent pro-Palestinian demonstration at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., referring to the crowd in generic terms, like "anti-war protesters." Lawmakers evacuated after Capitol Police clash with anti-war protesters outside the Democratic […] The post Media Worst: Some Pro-Palestinian Protesters Did Something appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...