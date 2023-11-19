Politics and Catholicism

Warning: the publishers of The Price of Liberty are christians, and that is perhaps the major reason we are lovers of liberty – free market anarchists. This commentary is very disparaging towards a denomination that believes itself to be part of “Christendom.”

The current pope, Francis II, again has created waves of controversy with remarks regarding a whole bunch of moral and ethical issues. The mainstream media, of course, is careful to publicize this. It is, admittedly, news. But it also gives the MSM yet another reason to bash so-called conservative Catholics and Catholics who love liberty. They are not with the program of the Vicar of Christ!

And even more recently, the pope has issued a pink slip to a bishop in southern Texas. Strickland is not only critical of Francis II, he is also an advocate of many conservative positions: against abortion, against homosexuality, against so-called gay marriage, and against divorce. How grateful Uncle Joe and the American political hierarchy should be that Francis II is so supportive of their political and religious agenda! That is clearly worth many battalions of internal security troops, to coin a phrase.

This comes as no surprise. The Roman Catholic Church is as much in rebellion against the God they worship (but do not obey, and according to Christ Himself, therefore do not love) as any other human mandatory government today. It should come as no surprise (especially to students of history) that the Vatican supports tyrannical human government and is willing to do its bidding while claiming to do that of the Creator.

Brief history: Like its sister and rival, the Orthodox church, the Roman Catholic Church is a creature of human government. Many believe these systems perverted the original Gospel of Christ Jesus because the religious leaders allied themselves with human governments – and began imitating those governments.

Today. The present pope, a product of the radical and highly socialist Catholic Church in South America, had demonstrated time and again that his faith – whatever he says – is in the perfectability of people and principles of socialism, not that of the Bible or even historical Catholic faith. (Which elevates human tradition to the Word of God or even above it.)

Vox populi vox Deo – he considers the voice of the people to be at least one way that God speaks to him. Hence we have his tolerance – or even endorsement – of such things as same-sex marriage, abortion, the environist movement, and general Wokist ideas. He tells his millions of followers they must let their religion “evolve.” And if his lower echelons fail to go along, he cans them.

But his entire system – the Vatican and the Roman Catholic hierarchy – is not from God. You can’t find it in the Bible. When you look at the history of the faith, you easily see where, step-by-step, Rome and all its hierarchy and membership departed from what was taught by Christ and His apostles. This is not, of course, a politically correct or popular concept. Government, and government-run tax-funded schools aren’t going to teach you that.

But it certainly explains who the present pope and curia are (like most of its predecessors) willing to ally themselves with human rulers. With governments which the Bible itself teaches exist in rebellion to God. And which seek to take away the liberty, the freedom, which He offers. The current pope, in many ways, shows he is for human government, and against human liberty, against human freedom. And denies that liberty and freedom are gifts of God to humans. He is as much a parasite on humans as any emperor or king, any president or premier or chairman.

Again, this screed is very much negative towards Roman Catholicism. And against all lies, against all predators, against all tyrants. And teach that the way of liberty – even liberty not in Christ – is better than what is coming from the Vatican. Those who reject Catholicism or any other ism do not have to reject God to be free.



