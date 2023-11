NBC News Cuts Ties With Journalist Arrested by Israel for Glorifying Hamas Terrorism

November 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NBC News has cut ties with a journalist whom Israel arrested on suspicion of inciting terror and identifying with a terrorist group after Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks. The post NBC News Cuts Ties With Journalist Arrested by Israel for Glorifying Hamas Terrorism appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...