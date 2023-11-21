Half of Respondents in NBC Poll of Voters Say They Live in Household with a Gun
November 21, 2023 | Tags: guns, REASON
That's higher than most recent polls, though not by much. From today's NBC News post by Alexandra Marquez:
More than half of American voters—52% [with a sampling error of +/-3% -EV]—say they or someone in their household owns a gun, per the latest NBC News national poll.
That's the highest share of voters who say that they or someone in their household owns a gun in the history of the NBC News poll, on a question dating back to 1999.
In 2019, 46% of Americans said that they or someone in their household owned a gun, per an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. And in February 2013, that share was 42%….
In August 2019, 53% of white voters said that they or someone in their household owned a gun, and 24% of Black voters said the same.
This month, 56% of white voters report that they or someone in their household owns a gun and 41% of Black voters say the same ….
Almost half [of respondents]—48%—say they're more concerned that the government will not do enough to regulate access to firearms, versus 47% who believe the government will go too far in restricting gun rights.
